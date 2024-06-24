Croatia vs Italy Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Italy take on Croatia in a crucial Group B encounter. The result of this match will have a major impact on the group as a win can guarantee a Round of 16 spot for either sides. Italy started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Albania but slumped to a narrow loss against Spain. On the other hand, Croatia were handed a heavy defeat by Spain in their first Group B match before playing out a 2-2 draw against Albania.

When will the Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will take place on Tuesday, June 25 (IST).

Where will the Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will be played at Leipzig Stadium.

What time will the Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match start?

The Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match?

The Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match?

The Croatia vs Italy, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

