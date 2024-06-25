Story ProgressBack to home
Croatia vs Italy LIVE Score, Euro 2024: Italy Take On Croatia In Crucial Group B Encounter
CRO vs ITA LIVE Updates: Italy take on Croatia in significant Euro 2024 Group B encounter.
Croatia vs Italy, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, Croatia vs Italy LIVE Score: Italy take on Croatia in a significant Euro 2024 Group B encounter. Italy are second in Group B with three points after beating Albania 2-1 in their first match. However, the defending champions slumped to a narrow loss against Spain with an own goal separating the sides. On the other hand, Croatia started their campaign with a heavy 0-3 loss against Spain and were only able to draw 2-2 against Albania in their second group stage match.
Follow UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, Croatia vs Italy LIVE Score here -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 00:05 (IST)Croatia vs Italy LIVE: CRO starting XI
- 23:56 (IST)Croatia vs Italy LIVE: ITA Starting XI
Retegui leads the attack#EURO2024 | #CROITA pic.twitter.com/JNrxHdwXKa— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 24, 2024
- 23:47 (IST)Croatia vs Italy LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group B encounter between Italy and Croatia. A Round of 16 spot still up for grabs in this group with Spain booking their berth. This match's result can prove to be crucial in that race.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.