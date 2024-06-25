UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates, Croatia vs Italy LIVE Score: Italy take on Croatia in a significant Euro 2024 Group B encounter. Italy are second in Group B with three points after beating Albania 2-1 in their first match. However, the defending champions slumped to a narrow loss against Spain with an own goal separating the sides. On the other hand, Croatia started their campaign with a heavy 0-3 loss against Spain and were only able to draw 2-2 against Albania in their second group stage match.

