Have football fans seen the last of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal shirt? The team's departure from Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage has had many wondering if Ronaldo would hang up his boots at the international stage after the tournament. Ronaldo didn't look at his best the entire tournament and even failed to register a single goal or assist before the team's exit. However, a report has claimed that Ronaldo isn't willing to quit international football just yet. In fact, he is determined to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup and bring the trophy home.

Ronaldo had an insipid Euro 2024 campaign that saw him contribute little to the team's goals. Portugal reached the quarter-finals of the tournament, thanks to their goalkeeper Diogo Costa's heroics in the penalty shootout after Ronaldo missed a penalty, putting the team in danger of elimination.

Even the quarter-final clash against France saw the team struggle in front of goal, forcing the match into another penalty shootout where Les Bleus emerged triumphant.

But, as per a report in Relevo, it isn't all over for Ronaldo just yet. As per the publication, Ronaldo has his eyes on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In fact, he also wants to become the first player in history to appear and score in six editions of the flagship competition.

Ronaldo came into the Euro 2024 on the back of a prolific season for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, scoring 50 goals in all competitions but his gameplay couldn't assist Portugal in front of the goal.

After Portugal's quarter-final win against Slovenia, Ronaldo did admit that this would be his last European Championship.

"Initial sadness and joy at the end, that's what football gives you. These are inexplicable moments. I had the chance to put the national team ahead and I didn't manage it. Oblak made a good save. I had to review the penalty, I don't know if I shot well or badly, but during the year I didn't miss a single time and when I needed it most, Oblak saved it. The most important thing is to enjoy qualifying, the team did an extraordinary job, we fought until the end and if you analyse the match well, Portugal deserved it because they had more chances," he said.

A clear indication from the iconic footballer on his international future, however, is yet to come.