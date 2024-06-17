Belgium vs Slovakia Live Streaming Euro 2024 Live Telecast: Belgium take on Slovakia in a Group E encounter at the Euro 2024 in Frankfurt on Monday. Belgium enter the competition as one of the strong contenders but despite boasting of impressive names, the Belgium football team has not won any significant title off late. The major boost for Belgium will be the presence of Kevin Du Bruyne after he missed all but one of the Euro 2024 qualifiers due to injury. However, he played both warm-up matches against Montenegro and Luxembourg. Slovakia, on the other hand, show great promise in their qualification campaign and will be look to spring a surprise against their much-favoured opponents.

When will the Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match take place?

The Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 17 (IST).

Where will the Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match be played?

The Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match will be played at Frankfurt Arena in Frankfurt.

What time will the Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match start?

The Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match?

The Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match?

The Belgium vs Slovakia, Euro 2024 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)