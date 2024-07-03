UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Austria vs Turkey LIVE Score: Austria trail 0-1 against Turkey in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday. Austria topped a group which had big teams like France and Netherlands. They registered victories over Netherlands and Poland to book their spot in the Round of 16. Turkey also had a good outing with two victories in the group stage as they finished second after Portugal. They even scored the same number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. (Match Centre)

Follow the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Austria vs Turkey LIVE Score here -