Story ProgressBack to home
Austria vs Turkey LIVE Score, Euro 2024 Round Of 16: Merih Demiral Scores Within 2 Minutes | Austria 0-1 Turkey
AUT vs TUR LIVE Updates: Austria trail 0-1 against Turkey in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday.
Austria vs Turkey, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16 LIVE Updates© AFP
UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Austria vs Turkey LIVE Score: Austria trail 0-1 against Turkey in an Euro 2024 Round of 16 encounter on Wednesday. Austria topped a group which had big teams like France and Netherlands. They registered victories over Netherlands and Poland to book their spot in the Round of 16. Turkey also had a good outing with two victories in the group stage as they finished second after Portugal. They even scored the same number of goals as Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. (Match Centre)
Follow the UEFA Euro 2024 Round of 16 LIVE Updates, Austria vs Turkey LIVE Score here -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 00:40 (IST)Austria vs Turkey LIVE: Swift replyAustria were left stunned by the quick goal but they are responding well as they are quick on the attack. Couple of good chances to score but the finishing was just not up to the mark.
- 00:35 (IST)Austria vs Turkey LIVE: Demiral scoresMerih Demiral has scored within 2 minutes and Turkey have taken the lead. What a start to the game! Austria made a mess of the corner and Demiral had the easiest job of guiding the ball inside the net. What a start!
- 00:26 (IST)Austria vs Turkey LIVE: TUR Starting XIMert Gunok; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Ismail Yuksek, Kaan Ayhan (capt); Kenan Yildiz, Orkun Kokcu, Baris Alper Yılmaz; Arda Guler
- 00:26 (IST)Austria vs Turkey LIVE: AUT Starting XIPatrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer; Romano Schmid, Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer; Marko Arnautovic (capt)
- 00:18 (IST)Austria vs France LIVE: Change in tacticsTurkey are without captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin due to suspension after their fiery 2-1 win over the Czech Republic to secure progress to the last 16. Vincenzo Montella makes three changes in total as Abdulkerim Bardakci, Kaan Ayhan and Orkun Kokcu come into the starting line-up. Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz start in a youthful Turkey attack.
- 00:13 (IST)Austria vs Turkey LIVE: Big changesRalf Rangnick made three changes as he aims to make Austrian football history by reaching the quarter-finals of the European Championship for the first time against Turkey on Tuesday. Bayern Munich's Konrad Laimer and defenders Kevin Danso and Phillipp Mwene come into the team that beat the Netherlands 3-2 to win Euro 2024 Group D, which also included France. However, there is no place for Michael Gregoritsch, who scored a hat-trick when Austria thrashed Turkey 6-1 in a friendly March.
- 00:12 (IST)Austria vs Turkey LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the LIVE coverage of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match between Austria and Turkey. A clash between two solid sides and considering their form, we are about to witness something special.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.