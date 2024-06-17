Story ProgressBack to home
Austria vs France LIVE Score, Euro 2024: France Eye Winning Start Against Austria In Group D Clash
AUT vs FRA LIVE Score: France face Austria in a crucial Group D clash in Euro 2024 on Tuesday.
Austria vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 LIVE Updates© AFP
Austria vs France LIVE Score, Euro 2024: France face Austria in a crucial Group D clash in Euro 2024 on Tuesday. France enter Euro 2024 as one of the favourites with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Greizmann adding to the star power in Didier Deschamps' side. France won the World Cup in 2018 and finished runners-up in 2022 when they were beaten by Argentina. They also won the UEFA Nations League 2021 but Euros is the only title that has evaded Deschamps since he became the head coach in 2012. Austria finished second in their qualification group behind Belgium and with six consecutive victories and one draw in the last 7 games, Ralf Rangnick's side will be looking to cause an upset.
Here are the LIVE score and updates of Euro 2024 game between Austria and France -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 23:47 (IST)Austria vs France LIVE: FRA playing XIMaignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, T. Hernández; Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé, Griezmann, Mbappé; Thuram
- 23:42 (IST)Austria vs France LIVE: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of the Euro 2024 match between France and Austria. France enter the competition as one of the favourites but considering Austria's recent form, it will not be an easy outing for Kylian Mbappe and Co.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 Updates, check out T20 WC 2024 schedules and T20 World Cup points table at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.