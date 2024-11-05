Sporting CP vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Telecast: Sporting CP host Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match on Wednesday (IST). City travel to Portugal after consecutive defeats to Tottenham in the League Cup and Bournemouth on Saturday, which ended an 11-month unbeaten run in the Premier League. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will come against one of his future rivals as Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim takes charge of the Portuguese champions for the penultimate time before beginning his role as Manchester United manager.

The sides last met in the last 16 of the 2021/22 Champions League when City romped to a 5-0 victory in CP and on aggregate.

Both sides are unbeaten in the new Champions League format with seven points from their opening three matches.

When will the Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match take place?

The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will take place on Wednesday, November 6 (IST).

Where will the Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match be held?

The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be held at Jose Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal.

What time will the Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match start?

The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match?

The live telecast of the Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match?

The Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 football match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

