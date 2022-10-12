Shakhtar Donetsk were denied a memorable win over Real Madrid as German defender Antonio Rudiger scored a stoppage-time equaliser in their Champions League Group F match in Warsaw. The result secured Real Madrid's passage into the last 16 of the Champions League. However, Rudiger had a horrific collision with Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin. He left the pitch covered in blood, and Trubin had to see out the final seconds with a bandage wrapped round his head. It was later revealed that the former Chelsea defender needed 20 stitches.

Rudiger scores the equalizer



He got into an accident with Shakhtar goalkeeper, hopefully both are well.pic.twitter.com/SkFpH0X1Lb — Omar Aref (@LosB1ancos_) October 11, 2022

Ancelotti had rested Vinicius Junior, among others, keeping an eye on Sunday's Clasico against bitter rivals Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Madrid talisman Benzema started the game after missing the 1-0 win over Getafe on Saturday, and was the first to test Trubin with a blast straight at the goalkeeper.

The Ukrainian made several brilliant saves at the Santiago Bernabeu in a 2-1 defeat last week, but had a much quieter opening half on this occasion.

Trubin made another stop to deny Benzema from a tight angle, but had little else to do as Los Blancos rarely clicked in attack. Belgian playmaker Hazard, given a rare start in attacking midfield, was invisible.

It was also another frustrating night in front of goal for Benzema, who has not netted in three appearances since returning from a thigh injury and drifted out of the game, despite staying on for the full 90 minutes.

With the clock ticking down it looked like Madrid's unbeaten streak was up, but Rudiger's bravery at the last meant they have not tasted defeat in 13 matches, and will be in the last 16 of the Champions League, come February 2023.

(With AFP Inputs)