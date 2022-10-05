Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be squaring off against Copenhagen in their third game of the ongoing 2022-23 Champions League. The side have been in remarkable form this season, riding on the success of Erling Haaland and they would hope to continue their stellar show. In the Champions League, City registered a dominant win over Sevilla and then they brushed aside the challenge of Borussia Dortmund. On the other hand, Copenhagen had faced a defeat against Dortmund and were held to a goalless draw against Sevilla.

When will the Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday.

Where will the Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Eithad.

What time will the Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match start?

The Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester City vs Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

