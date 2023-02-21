Liverpool will be going up against Real Madrid in her upcoming UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday (IST) at the Anfield Stadium. Notably, the Reds are winless in their last six games against against Real Madrid, which is their longest run without a victory against an opponent in the Champions League. It will be interesting clash as both the teams will try to clinch the victory.

When will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be played on Wednesday, February 22.

Where will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match be played?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be played at Anfield Stadium, Belgium.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match start?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Liverpool vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be streamed live on Sony Liv App, Jio TV and Airtel Xstream.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Young Girls Who Eat, Sleep And Dream Cricket