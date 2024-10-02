Lille vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Live Telecast: Champions League holders Real Madrid face a trip to Northern France to face Lille at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Thursday. Kylian Mbappe has recovered faster than expected from a thigh injury but the France captain will start the game on the bench. French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga meanwhile will get his first start of the season on his return to the side after a long injury absence. Real, the reigning European champions, began their defence of the title with a 3-1 win at home to Stuttgart two weeks ago, with Mbappe among the scorers in that game. Lille, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a 2-0 loss away to Portuguese champions Sporting Lisbon on matchday one.

When will the Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played on Thursday, October 3 (IST).

Where will the Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match be played?

The Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be played at Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille.

What time will the Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match start?

The Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match?

The Lille vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)