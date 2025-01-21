Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said Tuesday a shift in mentality helped him improve his 'situation' in the Spanish capital after struggling initially following his dream move from Paris Saint-Germain. The French superstar played inconsistently in his first months at Madrid after joining last summer, but in recent weeks has returned to his devastating peak. "You always have to be calm and focus on your game and what you can improve," Mbappe told a news conference ahead of Madrid's Champions League clash with RB Salzburg on Wednesday.

"I knew that I could change the situation, and now the situation has changed."

Mbappe missed penalties against Liverpool and Athletic Bilbao towards the end of 2024 and admitted at the time he had "hit the bottom".

The 26-year-old pledged to show his personality and overcome his shaky start, and now has scored eight goals in his last 10 games across all competitions.

"It was more of a mental thing... I knew I was good physically, good with the team, the group, but I had to do more and I knew it," continued Mbappe.

"It was the moment to say that now I had to change everything, change the situation, because I didn't come to Madrid to play badly.

"Now it's all changed, and I have to continue, because playing well for a month is good, but it's easy."

During his spell of poor form and while struggling with a thigh problem, Mbappe was left out several France squads for Nations League games in the final months of last year.

However the striker said he was looking forward to returning to action with his country.

"There's no issue with the national team... I can understand the criticism (in France)," said Mbappe, who won the World Cup with France in 2018.

"I'm excited to return in March and try to reach the Nations League semi-finals. "My love for the national team has not changed."

