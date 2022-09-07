Bayern Munich will begin their 2022-23 Champions League campaign with a trip to San Siro as they take on Italian heavyweights Inter Milan in Group C. With the group also featuring Barcelona, both teams will want to get off to a strong start, as only two of the three giants can make it to the knockout stages. Inter have had a shaky start to the season, winning just three of their five Serie A matches so far. They find themselves eighth in the table. They come in to the match having lost their last game against local rivals and defending league champions AC Milan. Bayern, on the other hand, are unbeaten so far in the season, having won three Bundesliga matches and drawn two, including their last game against Union Berlin. They also won the German Supercup by beating RB Lepzig.

When will the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match be played?

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be played on Tuesday, September 8 (IST).

Where will the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match be played?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be played at San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match start?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match?

The Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

