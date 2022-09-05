Chelsea and Dinamo Zagreb will be squaring off against each other in their Group E opening clash of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season, at the Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb. Chelsea secured their place in the tournament through the Premier League, while Zagreb had to battle it out in the grueling qualifying stage. It will be an interesting encounter as both the teams will be looking forward to opening their respective campaigns on a winning note.

When will the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match be played?

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match will be played on Tuesday, September 6 (IST).

Where will the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match be played?

The Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match will be played at the Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb.

What time will the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match start?

The Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match will start at 10:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match?

The Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

