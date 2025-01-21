Aston Villa manager Unai Emery says his team are "very motivated" to secure direct qualification for the Champions League last 16 heading into Tuesday's crucial game at Monaco. The former European champions are playing in the competition for the first time in 42 years and are well placed to finish in the top eight, sitting fifth on 13 points with two matches remaining. Villa face a Monaco side also harbouring ambitions of avoiding the new knock-out play-off round, with the principality club sitting on 10 points despite suffering back-to-back Champions League defeats.

"I think we are very motivated playing in the Champions League because the club didn't play in it for a long time," Emery told reporters on Monday.

"We want to compete, to compete trying to be a protagonist in this competition. We have a very huge opportunity arriving here to play day seven with 13 points.

"I think we need three or four more points to get the top eight. Our target is to be in the top eight and tomorrow is the key."

Villa have started 2025 in fine form with three successive wins in all competitions followed by a comeback draw at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans kickstarted that fightback at the Emirates Stadium with Villa's first goal.

The Belgian international has started every Premier League and Champions League game for the club this season after taking some time to get adjusted to life at Villa Park last term.

"He's always ready to play, he's always focusing each match and competing in his thoughts 100 percent to improve and help the team to follow our message," Emery said of Tielemans.

Monaco began the campaign strongly but have faded in recent weeks.

Their only victory in eight games was against amateur side Saint-Jean in the French Cup last month.

"We have to show that we are the same team from two or three months ago," said Monaco striker Breel Embolo.

"Tomorrow's Champions League match is another opportunity to show our qualities."

