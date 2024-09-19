Spanish giants Barcelona travel to the Principality to face AS Monaco in their UEFA Champions League opener at Stade Louis II. The Catalan club, last crowned Champions of Europe in 2014/15, is desperate to battle their way back into the European elite after years in the wilderness and after a strong start under new coach Hansi Flick, their hopes are rising. Flick's men have five wins from five in La Liga and have Spain's teenage Euro 2024 star Lamine Yamal playing a decisive role in their attack. However, Monaco shocked Barcelona when the two sides met last month.

Adi Hutter's Monaco were Barca's guests for their pre-season curtain raiser and scored a shock 3-0 win at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Monaco have also started the season on a positive note, winning three of their first four games.

When is the Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match taking place?

The Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will take place on Friday, September 20 (IST).

Where will the Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match be played?

The Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be played at Stade Louis II, Monaco.

What time will the Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match start?

The Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will start at 12:30 AM.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Monaco vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match?

The Monaco vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 group stage match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

