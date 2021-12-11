The Australian men's cricket team thrashed England by nine wickets in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Led by newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins, Australia started Day 4 aggressively as they dismantled England's batting line-up, leaving them to chase a target of 20 runs. Nathan Lyon entered the 400-wicket club in Tests with a superb four-wicket haul while Cameron Green also impressed to restrict England to 297 in their second innings. In reply, Australia chased down the target with the loss of only Alex Carey's wicket.

Australia's first Test win under Cummins garnered immense praise on social media platforms. Current and former players, including experts, lauded Cummins' winning mentality in his maiden Test as the leader of the side.

Dinesh Karthik was quick to react on Cummins' leadership skills and wished him on the win.

"What a start to his test career as a captain . Well done @patcummins30. Looking a solid leader there buddy #Ashes."

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne also wished the team on a remarkable first Test win under Pat Cummins.

"Congrats to @patcummins30 & the Aussie team on going 1-0 up in the #ASHES - see you all in Adelaide. Should be another ripping test match on @FoxCricket."

While Cummins' feat was acknowledged, Nathan Lyon joining the 400-wicket club was also received well on social media.

Ex-India player VVS Laxman congratulated the spinner as the latter joined the likes of Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only Australian players to claim 400 or more wickets in Tests.

"A huge congratulations to Nathan Lyon on his 400th test wicket. He's been a terrific bowler with exceptional skills. He becomes the 17th player to achieve the milestone in men's Test cricket, joining Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath as the only other Australian players. #Ashes."

Former Team India cricketer Parthiv Patel also sent in his wishes to Lyon on completing 400 wickets in Tests.

"Congratulations to #Lyon for entering the special club of 400 Test wickets. Not too bad mate to be in the company of the great Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath .#Ashes2021 #CricketTwitter."

The second Ashes Test will begin from December 16 at the Adelaide Oval.