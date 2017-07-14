Wimbledon 2017: Roger Federer Beats Tomas Berdych In Straight Sets, Reaches Record 11th Final

Roger Federer beat Tomas Berdych in straight sets to reach 11th Wimbledon finals © AFP
Seven-time champion Roger Federer reached his 11th Wimbledon final on Friday, downing 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4. The 35-year-old, bidding to win a record eighth title and become the oldest champion at the All England Club in the Open era, will face Croatia's Marin Cilic in Sunday's final.
Seventh seeded Cilic reached his first Wimbledon championship match at the 11th attempt with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over America's Sam Querrey.
