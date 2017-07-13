 
Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray Corrects Journalist, Shuts Down Casual Sexism

Updated: 13 July 2017 18:02 IST

World No. 1 Andy Murray has a history of standing up for equality in professional tennis.

Andy Murray wasn't amused by the journalist's question after his quarterfinals loss. © AFP

Andy Murray may have lost on the Wimbledon Centre Court but he won hearts all around the world at the press conference on Wednesday. The 2016 Wimbledon winner and world No 1 Scotsman was hampered by a hip injury and eventually lost to American Sam Querrey in five sets in the quarter-finals. Then, when a male journalist questioned Murray about the loss, telling him Querrey was the "first US player to reach a Major semi-final since 2009", the Scot interrupted and said he was the first "male player" to achieve the feat. Let's not forget American Serena Williams has won 14 Grand Slams since January 2009.

The journalist seemed taken aback at Murray's interjection and said, "Beg your pardon". The world No 1 repeated his answer much to the delight of fans and didn't seem amused at the casual sexism. Here's the video of the press conference from the official Wimbledon Twitter handle: 

The response has landed Murray immense respect from all over the world, including from his mother and former coach Judy. His mother tweeted: "That's my boy"

Here are some tweets from fans after Murray's press conference:

Murray has a history of standing up to casual sexism in professional tennis. While the men's events in general garner more attention and had until some years ago, more prize money than the women's events, Murray's thought process brings about a change.

Last year after he won the Rio Olympics gold medal, he was congratulated for being the first to win two gold medals. Murray firmly shut down the interviewer, saying he believed Venus (Williams) and Serena had more. For the statistical minded, the Williams' have four Olympic gold medals each.

Murray had created headlines some years before when he hired former Grand Slam winner Amelie Mauresmo as coach. He's previously stood up for equal pay in tennis and scheduling for matches in Majors.

Highlights
  • Andy Murray was the defending men's singles champion at Wimbledon
  • He lost to Sam Querrey in the quarterfinals
  • He shut down a journalist's question on Sam Querrey
