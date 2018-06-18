 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Stanislas Wawrinka Ends Wretched Run With Solid Start At Queen's

Updated: 18 June 2018 21:24 IST

Stanislas Wawrinka, the three-time Grand Slam champion had an obliging opponent in South Africa-born Norrie, who was given a wild card entry after rising to 79th in the rankings.

Stanislas Wawrinka Ends Wretched Run With Solid Start At Queen
Stanislas Wawrinka hardly had to break sweat to see off Norrie. © AFP

Stanislas Wawrinka kicked off his Wimbledon preparations with a 6-2, 6-3 win over British youngster Cameron Norrie in the Queen's Club first round on Monday. Wawrinka has struggled to return to peak form since suffering a left knee injury last year that required two operations and wiped out the second half of the Swiss star's season. Still hampered by the problem this term, Wawrinka was sidelined again for three months in between a second round exit at the Australian Open and a first round loss in the French Open. The 33-year-old arrived in west London having lost six of his last seven ATP Tour matches and, given grass has never been Wawrinka's favourite surface, he might have feared more misery at the pre-Wimbledon event. But the three-time Grand Slam champion had an obliging opponent in South Africa-born Norrie, who was given a wild card entry after rising to 79th in the rankings.

Wawrinka hardly had to break sweat to see off Norrie and next faces former Queen's winner Sam Querrey of the United States or British wild card Jay Clarke.

In other first round action, Luxembourg's Gilles Muller beat rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (8/6).

World number 23 Shapovalov is the youngest man in the top 30 since Richard Gasquet in 2005, but the 19-year-old was unable to tame the big-serving Muller.

Muller, ranked 32nd, will play top seed Croatian Marin Cilic or Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco in the second round.

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic, the biggest names in the Queen's draw, are both due in first round action on Tuesday.

Comments
Topics : Tennis Stanislas Wawrinka Novak Djokovic
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Wawrinka suffered first-round French Open exit this year.
  • Wawrinka sustained a left knee injury last year.
  • Two operations wiped out the second half of the Swiss star's season.
Related Articles
Stanislas Wawrinka Ends Wretched Run With Solid Start At Queen
Stanislas Wawrinka Ends Wretched Run With Solid Start At Queen's
French Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Dutra Silva, Caroline Wozniacki Sees Off Danielle Collins
French Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Dutra Silva, Caroline Wozniacki Sees Off Danielle Collins
French Open 2018: Former Champion Stan Wawrinka Knocked Out In 1st Round
French Open 2018: Former Champion Stan Wawrinka Knocked Out In 1st Round
Stanislas Wawrinka Out Of Indian Wells, Miami As Knee Struggles Continue
Stanislas Wawrinka Out Of Indian Wells, Miami As Knee Struggles Continue
Stan Wawrinka Crashes Out of Australian Open After Defeat To Tennys Sandgren
Stan Wawrinka Crashes Out of Australian Open After Defeat To Tennys Sandgren
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.