The year's final Grand Slam, the US Open, kicks off tomorrow. It will be the 145th edition of the tournament. Ahead of it, after analyzing over 2,000 ticket prices, VegasInsider.com has predicted that the ticket price for the final will go up to $45,561 - the most expensive ever. Nearly a month and a half ago, when Jannik Sinner took on Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, fans were scrambling for tickets at SW19. Some of them paid as much as $27,048 for a ticket in the Centre Court.

And now, ahead of the upcoming 145th US Open, VegasInsider.com has analyzed more than 2,074 ticket prices for the 2025 singles finals across multiple ticket-selling platforms to determine the average ticket price, along with the highest and lowest prices currently available.

According to the results of the analysis:

MEN'S FINALS

The average ticket price for the men's singles finals event at the US Open (on Sunday, September 7th) is $4,058.

The cheapest ticket price for the men's finals event at the US Open is $429.

The most expensive ticket price for the men's finals event at the US Open is $45,561.

WOMEN'S FINALS

Meanwhile, the average ticket price to see the women's singles finals event at the US Open (on Saturday, September 6th) is $1,869.

The cheapest ticket price to see the women's finals event at the US Open is $351.

The most expensive ticket price to see the women's finals event at the US Open is $17,003.

Both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic will face tough opponents in the first round. Alcaraz won his lone US Open title in 2022 and Djokovic has four at Flushing Meadows.

Sinner, the defending US Open champion, begins as the top seed.

Tennis fans are expecting a rerun of the Wimbledon final between Sinner and Alcaraz or a Djokovic appearance.