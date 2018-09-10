Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, US Open Final: Del Potro, Djokovic Face-Off In Stern Final Clash

Novak Djokovic set up a US Open 2018 final clash against Juan Martin del Potro after reached his eighth final at the tournament and 23rd of his Grand Slam career with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 stroll past Japan's Kei Nishikori. Del Potro reached the final after defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal quit his last-four clash against the giant Argentine with a knee injury. Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 winner, boasts a 14-4 lead over Del Potro in a 10-year rivalry, including two wins without dropping a set at the US Open in 2007 and 2012. Wimbledon champion Djokovic, playing in his 11th US Open semi-final, claimed a 15th win in 17 clashes against Nishikori. Wimbledon champion Djokovic, playing in his 11th US Open semi-final, claimed a 15th win in 17 clashes against Nishikori.

Live Tennis Match Updates Between Juan Martin Del Porto vs Novak Djokovic, US Open Final 2018 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium

01:02 IST: Del Potro working out on his return serves during the warm-up session!

LIVE from the 2018 #USOpen: @delpotrojuan warming up for the 2018 US Open Men's Final https://t.co/l8U3zdcFPO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018

01:00 IST: Djokovic flexing his muscles before the final clash!

LIVE from the 2018 #USOpen: @djokernole warming up for the 2018 US Open Men's Final https://t.co/1b0iJcKWgm — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018

12:55 IST: Forehand service vs return serves will be on display tonight!

The owner of one of the biggest forehands will come up against one of the best returners when two former #USOpen champions battle for the final on Sunday...



: https://t.co/X2T10olrAX pic.twitter.com/XS3nmr9wuj — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2018

12:50 IST: Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-head battle

World no.3 Del Potro trails 4-14 to World no.6 Djokovic

Del Potro win percentage 22

Djokovic win percentage 78

12:45 IST: Novak Djokovic's best finishes at Grand Slam singles contest

Australian Open W (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016)

French Open W (2016)

Wimbledon W (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018)

US Open W (2011, 2015)

12:40 IST: Juan Martin Del Potro's best finishes at Grand Slam singles contest

Australian Open QF (2009, 2012)

French Open SF (2009, 2018)

Wimbledon SF (2013)

US Open W (2009)

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the US Open men's singles final between Juan Martin Del Potro and Novak Djokovic.

It was plain sailing for the 31-year-old Serb who is chasing a 14th Slam title to take him level with Pete Sampras on the all-time list.

He broke serve four times while an under-par Nishikori saved 13 of the 17 break points he faced and committed 51 unforced errors.

Juan Martin del Potro reached the US Open final on Friday after defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal retired from their last-four clash with a knee injury.

Third seed Del Potro, the champion in 2009, was 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 ahead when Nadal retired.