 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, US Open Final: Del Potro, Djokovic Face-Off In Stern Final Clash

Updated: 10 September 2018 01:05 IST

US Open 2018 Final Live Score, Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Match: Novak Djokovic has won the US Open title twice

Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Live Score, US Open Final: Del Potro, Djokovic Face-Off In Stern Final Clash
Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic, US Open Final Live Score: Djokovic has won the US Open twice © AFP

Novak Djokovic set up a US Open 2018 final clash against Juan Martin del Potro after reached his eighth final at the tournament and 23rd of his Grand Slam career with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 stroll past Japan's Kei Nishikori. Del Potro reached the final after defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal quit his last-four clash against the giant Argentine with a knee injury. Djokovic, the 2011 and 2015 winner, boasts a 14-4 lead over Del Potro in a 10-year rivalry, including two wins without dropping a set at the US Open in 2007 and 2012. Wimbledon champion Djokovic, playing in his 11th US Open semi-final, claimed a 15th win in 17 clashes against Nishikori. Wimbledon champion Djokovic, playing in his 11th US Open semi-final, claimed a 15th win in 17 clashes against Nishikori.

Live Tennis Match Updates Between Juan Martin Del Porto vs Novak Djokovic, US Open Final 2018 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium 

01:02 IST: Del Potro working out on his return serves during the warm-up session!

01:00 IST: Djokovic flexing his muscles before the final clash! 

12:55 IST: Forehand service vs return serves will be on display tonight!

12:50 IST: Juan Martin Del Potro vs Novak Djokovic Head-to-head battle

World no.3 Del Potro trails 4-14 to World no.6 Djokovic

Del Potro win percentage 22

Djokovic win percentage 78

12:45 IST: Novak Djokovic's best finishes at Grand Slam singles contest

Australian Open W (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016)

French Open W (2016)

Wimbledon W (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018)

US Open W (2011, 2015)

12:40 IST: Juan Martin Del Potro's best finishes at Grand Slam singles contest

Australian Open QF (2009, 2012)

French Open SF (2009, 2018)

Wimbledon SF (2013)

US Open W (2009)

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the US Open men's singles final between Juan Martin Del Potro and Novak Djokovic. 

It was plain sailing for the 31-year-old Serb who is chasing a 14th Slam title to take him level with Pete Sampras on the all-time list.

He broke serve four times while an under-par Nishikori saved 13 of the 17 break points he faced and committed 51 unforced errors.

Juan Martin del Potro reached the US Open final on Friday after defending champion and world number one Rafael Nadal retired from their last-four clash with a knee injury. 

Third seed Del Potro, the champion in 2009, was 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 ahead when Nadal retired. 

Comments
Topics : Juan Martin del Potro Novak Djokovic Live Blogs Tennis
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 3: Alastair Cook, Joe Root Take England
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 3: Alastair Cook, Joe Root Take England's Lead To 154 At Stumps On Day 3
Serena Williams v Naomi Osaka Highlights Score, US Open Final: Naomi Osaka Beats Serena Williams To Win US Open 2018 Title
Serena Williams v Naomi Osaka Highlights Score, US Open Final: Naomi Osaka Beats Serena Williams To Win US Open 2018 Title
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 2: Pacers Put England Ahead As India End Day 2 On 174/6
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 1: Bowlers Script India
India vs England Highlights, 5th Test Day 1: Bowlers Script India's Comeback As England End Day 1 On 198/7
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 4: England Beat India By 60 Runs, Win Five-Match Series
India vs England Highlights, 4th Test Day 4: England Beat India By 60 Runs, Win Five-Match Series
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.