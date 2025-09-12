Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and reality star Brooks Nader was dating both Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner during the US Open, according to a report by Page Six. The report made the sensational claim that Nader was dating both tennis superstars at the same time during the recently-concluded tournament. Incidentally, the two players faced each other in the final with Alcaraz emerging victorious. The reality show star dropped some hints regarding both players in the recent past and some comments from her family members have further escalated speculations.

It all started when Brooks' sister Grace Ann told Page Six Radio that the model had "a little roster of athletes" when it comes to her dating life. She even said that one name "rhymes with winner" - a hint that led fans to speculate that she was talking about Jannik Sinner.

Brooks did not confirm anything but during appearance on the late-night show featuring Jimmy Kimmel, she dropped further hints about a possible romantic relationship with Sinner.

However, there was a twist in the tale as she was spotted courtside, cheering for Alcaraz during his US Open semifinal as well as final. Few days later, Grace Ann was asked about Alcaraz and she said: “The rumors are true . Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he's the man of the hour.”

The report led to a lot of chatter on social media with fans discussing the entire incident.

Earlier this year, Nader broke up with Dancing with the Stars star Gleb Savchenko. She also admitted in January that she was "still legally married” to William Haire despite announcing separation in 2014.

There were also rumours of the swimsuit model dating Tom Brady but nothing official was confirmed by her or the legendary US football star.