Wimbledon winner Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the fourth round of the ATP and WTA Cincinnati Open on Sunday as upcoming opponent Marta Kostyuk was forced to withdraw. The 27th-ranked Ukrainian cited a right wrist injury for the pullout, which came a day after six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek, seeded third, advanced to the third round with the loss of just five games.

Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 Roland Garros champion, also benefited from a walkover as Camila Osorio withdrew with an abdominal injury.

