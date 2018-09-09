 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Serena Williams' US Open Final Meltdown: Who's Saying What On Twitter

Updated: 09 September 2018 10:06 IST

Serena Williams could face further sanctions for her actions in US Open final, the WTA issuing a statement that they will be looking into the incident.

Serena Williams
Serena Williams accused the chair umpire of being "a liar" and "a thief for stealing a point from me". © Reuters

The US Open 2018 final between Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka snowballed into a huge controversy with the American superstar suffering a mesmerising meltdown after being handed a code violation. It was drama-filled conclusion to a final that was rich with storylines but will now go down as one of the most controversial Grand Slam finals of all time. The chaotic finish filled with screaming, tears and jeers cast a cloud over what should have been Osaka's shining moment. Serena Williams angrily imploded, calling the chair umpire in the US Open final "a thief".

Despite the chaos taking place around her, Osaka kept her cool to triumph 6-2, 6-4 and become the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Serena Williams, seeking a first Grand Slam title since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 2017, was denied a 24th Grand Slam title that would have matched Margaret Court's all-time record.

Former and current players, fans and other well-known personalities took to Twitter to have their say on Serena's meltdown. Here are some of those tweets:

Serena Williams could face further sanctions for her actions during the final against Osaka. The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) issuing a statement that they will be looking into the incident.

"There are matters that need to be looked into that took place during the match," said the WTA. "For tonight, it is time to celebrate these two amazing players, both of whom have great integrity."

(With Reuters Inputs)

Comments
Topics : Serena Williams Tennis
Get the latest Asia Cup 2018 news, check out the Asia Cup 2018 schedule and live score and Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Asia Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Serena Williams suffers meltdown in US Open final
  • Serena accused the chair umpire of being "a liar" and "a thief"
  • Serena angrily imploded after being handed a code violation
Related Articles
Serena Williams
Serena Williams' US Open Final Meltdown: The Official Response
US Open 2018: "I Am Not A Cheat", Serena Williams Accuses Tennis Of
US Open 2018: "I Am Not A Cheat", Serena Williams Accuses Tennis Of 'Sexism'
Watch: Serena Williams Lashes Out At Chair Umpire, Calls Him
Watch: Serena Williams Lashes Out At Chair Umpire, Calls Him 'Thief' During US Open Final
US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka Wins US Open After Serena Williams Meltdown
US Open 2018: Naomi Osaka Wins US Open After Serena Williams Meltdown
Serena Williams v Naomi Osaka Highlights Score, US Open Final: Naomi Osaka Beats Serena Williams To Win US Open 2018 Title
Serena Williams v Naomi Osaka Highlights Score, US Open Final: Naomi Osaka Beats Serena Williams To Win US Open 2018 Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.