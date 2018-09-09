Serena Williams' US Open Final Meltdown: Who's Saying What On Twitter

The US Open 2018 final between Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka snowballed into a huge controversy with the American superstar suffering a mesmerising meltdown after being handed a code violation. It was drama-filled conclusion to a final that was rich with storylines but will now go down as one of the most controversial Grand Slam finals of all time . The chaotic finish filled with screaming, tears and jeers cast a cloud over what should have been Osaka's shining moment. Serena Williams angrily imploded, calling the chair umpire in the US Open final "a thief".

Despite the chaos taking place around her, Osaka kept her cool to triumph 6-2, 6-4 and become the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam singles title.

Serena Williams, seeking a first Grand Slam title since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 2017, was denied a 24th Grand Slam title that would have matched Margaret Court's all-time record.

Former and current players, fans and other well-known personalities took to Twitter to have their say on Serena's meltdown. Here are some of those tweets:

Thank you @serenawilliams total class at the speech and you truly are the goat. — sascha Bajin (@BigSascha) September 8, 2018

This is bs — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

If it was men's match, this wouldn't happen like this.

It just wouldn't — victoria azarenka (@vika7) September 8, 2018

The star of the show has been once again the chair umpire. Second time in this US Open and third time for Serena in a US Open Final. Should they be allowed have an influence on the result of a match ? When do we decide that this should never happen again ? — PMo (@pmouratoglou) September 8, 2018

Worst refereeing I've ever seen ...... the worst !!! — andyroddick (@andyroddick) September 8, 2018

(1/2) Several things went very wrong during the @usopen Women's Finals today. Coaching on every point should be allowed in tennis. It isn't, and as a result, a player was penalized for the actions of her coach. This should not happen. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

(2/2) When a woman is emotional, she's "hysterical" and she's penalized for it. When a man does the same, he's "outspoken" & and there are no repercussions. Thank you, @serenawilliams, for calling out this double standard. More voices are needed to do the same. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2018

THE ALTERNATIVE VIEW: "This is a woman who threatened to shove a ball down an umpire's throat in 2009. People have not stood up to @serenawilliams" pic.twitter.com/A1hl8774rp — Neal Collins (@nealcol) September 9, 2018

Many suggesting, including Serena Williams herself, that the chair umpire only made the calls he did because Williams is a woman. Wasn't she playing another woman? If the chair umpire is sexist, as many are suggesting, wouldn't Osaka also be subject to sexist decisions? — David Culbert (@Culbert_Report) September 9, 2018

.@SerenaWilliams, you have changed the world for the better. That's worth more than a match to me. Congratulations, @Naomi_Osaka_ on your groundbreaking win. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 9, 2018

Serena Williams could face further sanctions for her actions during the final against Osaka. The WTA (Women's Tennis Association) issuing a statement that they will be looking into the incident.

"There are matters that need to be looked into that took place during the match," said the WTA. "For tonight, it is time to celebrate these two amazing players, both of whom have great integrity."

(With Reuters Inputs)