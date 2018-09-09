 
Serena Williams v Naomi Osaka Live Score, US Open Final: Serena Williams Eyes 7th US Open Title

Updated: 09 September 2018 01:33 IST

US Open 2018 Final Live Score, Serena Williams v Naomi Osaka Tennis Match: Serena Williams has won the US Open title 6 times

Serena Williams v Naomi Osaka, US Open Final Live Score: Serena has won the US Open title 6 times © AFP

Serena Williams vies for a record-equalling 24th major title at the US Open on Saturday, with Naomi Osaka out to deny her idol and become Japan's first Grand Slam champion. One of the two will make history on Arthur Ashe Stadium court, where Williams won the first of her six US Open titles at the age of 17. Osaka was not yet two at the time, and the 20-year-old admits it's "surreal" to think she'll be taking on the woman who inspired her tennis career in her very first Grand Slam final.The youngest woman to reach a US Open final since 2009, Osaka displayed poise and mental fortitude in saving all 13 break points she faced in a semi-final victory over American Madison Keys. Her powerful ground game has carried her to the final with the loss of just one set, her infectious enthusiasm for the peculiar challenges of the US Open earning her a legion of fans along the way.

Live Tennis Updates Of The Match Between Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka, US Open Final 2018 at the Arthur Ashe stadium

12:50 IST: What a dream run! 20-year-old Naomi Osaka from Japan featuring in her first-ever Grand Slam final has taken the centre court early for warm-up.

12:47 IST: Naomi Osaka's road to the final:

12:45 IST: Serena Williams road to the final:

12:40 IST: A look at Naomi Osaka's best finishes at the Grand Slams:

Australian Open fourth round (2018)

French Open third round (2016, 2018)

Wimbledon third round (2017, 2018)

12:35 IST: Quick stats on Serena Williams:

Serena Williams has won the Grand Slam singles title 23 times. 

Australian Open (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017)

French Open (2002, 2013, 2015)

Wimbledon (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016)

US Open (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

12:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the US Open women's singles final match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. 

And she will against Williams, who is vintage form as she chases her first Grand Slam title since the birth of her daughter Olympia on September 1 2017.

One year ago at this time, Williams was in the midst of four post-natal surgeries.

After coming tantalizingly close to equalling Australian Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles with a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, Williams says the milestone isn't her main focus.

With a seventh US Open title to go with those she won in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014 she can break out of a tie with Chris Evert for the most ever.

Williams says it's hard to gauge just how close she is to her dominant best, but there's no question she's playing far and away above her number 26 world ranking and even the 17th seeding granted by US Open officials.

She leads the tournament with 64 aces and has been broken just six times in six matches while Osaka has dropped her serve just four times.

