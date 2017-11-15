Sania Mirza Turns 31, Husband Shoaib Malik Sends Sweet Message

Sania Mirza, India's tennis star, turned 31 on Wednesday. Many sports stars took to Twitter to wish her a very happy birthday but it was her husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's message that stole the limelight. Sania had married Malik in 2010. Shoaib tweeted a message which read, "Here's to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you." Sania has had a glittering career since she began playing at an early age of 6 years and has won many accolades.

Here's to wishing my beautiful wife a magical birthday. Missing you pic.twitter.com/4lmwUMwoa1 — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) November 14, 2017

Cricketer Suresh Raina also greeted Mirza on her birthday.

Happy birthday @mirzasania, your positive attitude and love for life has been instrumental in helping you shape such a successful tennis career and sail through all the ups and downs. Have a great one my friend! pic.twitter.com/xwPLye7QY7 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 15, 2017

She boasts of six major titles: three women's doubles titles - Wimbledon 2015, US Open 2015, Australian Open 2016 and three mixed doubles titles - Australian Open 2009, French Open 2012 and US Open 2014. She is also the recipient of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna awards.

Sania had recently become world number one in doubles' rankings. She was also in the top 100 most influential people list in the world in 2016 released by Time Magazine.

Earlier on Sunday, Sania said that she is suffering from a knee injury and would soon take a call on whether surgery is needed or not.

"It was tough year with partners getting injured, but I have a bit of a knee injury now. I have been off for about a month. I have couple of weeks to rest, just trying to get used to, I have to see if I need to have a surgery or not. (I have) a little bit of problem," she said.

"But all in all I still finished close to top 10, so I am happy with the year," she added.

Sania, the country's finest woman doubles player, began the year with the number one ranking and closed it at number 9.