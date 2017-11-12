 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Sania Mirza Suffering From Knee Injury

Updated: 12 November 2017 11:06 IST

Sania, the country's finest woman doubles player, who began the year with the number one ranking, closed it at number 9.

Sania Mirza Suffering From Knee Injury
Sania Mirza said she is suffering from a knee injury. © AFP

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza has said that she is suffering from a knee injury and would soon take a call on whether a surgery is needed or not.

"It was tough year with partners getting injured, but I have a bit of a knee injury now. I have been off for about a month. I have couple of weeks to rest, just trying to get used to, I have to see if I need to have a surgery or not. (I have) a little bit of problem," Sania said on the sidelines of the Indian Sports Honours.

She added, "But all in all I still finished close to top 10, so I am happy with the year."

Sania, the country's finest woman doubles player, who began the year with the number one ranking, closed it at number 9.

Meanwhile, India's non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi has said that it was just a matter of time for young Ramkumar Ramanathan to break into the top 100. "Yuki (Bhambri) has been injured, but he will get back. Ram (Ramkumar Ramanathan) has his breakthrough season, next two years are big for him.

"He is much younger, so we will give him some time. He is found a good coach and he is comfortable with Emilio Sanchez, so he is doing the right thing , so now it is just the matter of breaking into the top 100, Bhupathi told reporters.

The 23-year-old Chennai-born Ramanathan is currently ranked 148 in the men's singles as per the ATP.

Topics : Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza has said that she is suffering from a knee injury
  • She will soon take a call on whether a surgery is needed or not
  • Sania is India's finest woman doubles player
Related Articles
Sania Mirza Drops Out Of Top 10 Ranking, Divij Sharan Breaks Into Top 50
Sania Mirza Drops Out Of Top 10 Ranking, Divij Sharan Breaks Into Top 50
Sania Mirza's Funny Tweets On Husband Shoaib's Man Of The Series Prize Wins Over Pakistani Fans
Sania Mirza's Funny Tweets On Husband Shoaib's Man Of The Series Prize Wins Over Pakistani Fans
China Open: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng Crash Out After Semifinal Loss
China Open: Sania Mirza-Shuai Peng Crash Out After Semifinal Loss
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.