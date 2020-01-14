Sania Mirza Makes Winning Return To Tennis, Shares Adorable Picture With Son

Sania Mirza made a winning return to tennis to enter the women's doubles quarter-finals of the Hobart International tournament on Tuesday. Sania Mirza, who last played at the China Open in October 2017, and her partner Nadia Kichenok from Ukraine beat the pair of Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato 2-6, 7-6, 10-3 in a match that lasted for an hour and 41 minutes. After clinching the win, Sania Mirza shared an adorable picture with her son, in which she can be seen giving a high-five to him. Her parents were also present for the match which marked the ace tennis player's return.

"Today was one of the most special days of my life.to have my parents and my little baby boy wit me in my first match after so long..and we WON our first round.feel very grateful for the love I am receiving.. BELIEF!! Takes you places YES my baby boy, we did it," Sania Mirza tweeted.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair will face Vania King and Christina McHale in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Sania Mirza, 33, has also been named in the five-member Fed Cup squad. She took a break from tennis in 2017 to start a family and last played the Fed Cup in 2016. The team also features the country's top singles player Ankita Raina.

The Hyderabad player has three Grand Slam doubles title to her name. She had also won the mixed doubles title at French Open in 2019, Australian Open 2009 and US Open 2014.