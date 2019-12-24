 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Sania Mirza Named In Indian Fed Cup Team

Updated: 24 December 2019 21:23 IST

Sania Mirza was on Tuesday named in the Indian five-member Fed Cup squad as she plots her return to the game after a break.

Sania Mirza Named In Indian Fed Cup Team
Tennis star Sania Mirza was named in the Indian five-member Fed Cup squad. © AFP

Tennis star Sania Mirza was on Tuesday named in the Indian five-member Fed Cup squad, as she plots her return to the game after a break. The team also features the country's top singles player Ankita Raina. Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568) are also part of the squad. Ankita Bhambri was named the coach while former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal was tasked to lead the side. Sowjanya Bavisetti will be the reserve player.

Sania, who took a break from tennis in 2017 to start a family, last played the Fed Cup in 2016.

She will take part at Hobart International with Ukraine's Na

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza was named in the Indian five-member Fed Cup squad
  • Sania took a break from tennis in 2017 to start a family
  • She last played the Fed Cup in 2016
Related Articles
Sania Mirza Shares Favourite Moments From Sister Anam Mirza
Sania Mirza Shares Favourite Moments From Sister Anam Mirza's Wedding
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza's Pictures From Sister Anam Mirza's 'Mehendi' Shine On Social Media
Anam Mirza
Anam Mirza's Bridal Shower Pictures And Videos With Sister Sania Mirza Light Up Instagram
Sania Mirza
Sania Mirza's "OOTD Pictures" With Son Izhaan Malik Light Up Instagram
Sania Mirza Posts Picture With "Little Sunshine" Izhaan, Twitterati Pour In Love
Sania Mirza Posts Picture With "Little Sunshine" Izhaan, Twitterati Pour In Love
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.