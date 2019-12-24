Sania Mirza Named In Indian Fed Cup Team

Tennis star Sania Mirza was on Tuesday named in the Indian five-member Fed Cup squad, as she plots her return to the game after a break. The team also features the country's top singles player Ankita Raina. Riya Bhatia (379), Rutuja Bhosale (466) and Karman Kaur Thandi (568) are also part of the squad. Ankita Bhambri was named the coach while former Davis Cupper Vishal Uppal was tasked to lead the side. Sowjanya Bavisetti will be the reserve player.

Sania, who took a break from tennis in 2017 to start a family, last played the Fed Cup in 2016.

She will take part at Hobart International with Ukraine's Na