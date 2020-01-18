 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Sania Mirza Impresses Mahesh Bhupathi With Her "Incredible Comeback"

Updated: 18 January 2020 18:28 IST

Sania Mirza, who was making a comeback after a two-year hiatus, won the women's doubles title at Hobart International along with Nadiia Kichenok.

Sania Mirza Impresses Mahesh Bhupathi With Her "Incredible Comeback"
Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok won the women's doubles title at Hobart International. © Twitter

Tennis great Mahesh Bhupathi heaped praise on his former mixed doubles partner Sania Mirza, saying it is an 'incredible' start to her road to making a comeback after the star player won the women's doubles title at Hobart International on Saturday alongwith Nadiia Kichenok. "Incredible start to her comeback..she has worked very hard to get match fit and it's great to see the results come so quick," Bhupathi told IANS.

Bhupathi and Mirza had won two Grand Slams together before parting ways in 2012. Mirza had won Australian Open (2009) and French Open (2012) with Bhuapthi and became the first female player from India to win a Grand Slam when she won the 2009 Australian Open trophy with Bhupathi.

Former Davis Cup captain Jaidip Mukerjea, who has seen Mirza from her early days, said the 33-year old is a 'fighter' and this comeback is special.

"I have always seen a fighter in her. It's not easy to comeback after not playing tennis for two years. What she has done only shows her class and commitment to the sport. I hope she remains injury free and healthy and there are greater things to come for her this year," he said.

Former doubles No.1 Mirza and Kichenok defeated the second-seeded Chinese duo Peng Shuai and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 6-4 in a rather one-sided contest which lasted one hour and 21 minutes.

It is Mirza's first WTA title in just over two years and 42nd of her storied doubles career, while Kichenok won her fifth, and first since partnering her twin sister, Lyudmyla, to win the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai in 2018.

The Indian star last won a trophy alongside Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the Brisbane International in the first week of the 2017 season, one of three doubles finals she reached that year before announcing her pregnancy in April of 2018.

Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Mirza is making a return to competition after a two-year hiatus, initially due to injuries and then welcoming her son in October 2018.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sania Mirza Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis
Get the latest ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 news, check out the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sania Mirza was making a comeback after a two-year hiatus
  • Sania Mirza and Nadiia Kichenok won the women's doubles title
  • Mahesh Bhupathi said it's great to see the results come so quick for her
Related Articles
Sania Mirza Completes Dream Comeback, Wins Hobart International Title With Nadiia Kichenok
Sania Mirza Completes Dream Comeback, Wins Hobart International Title With Nadiia Kichenok
Sania Mirza Through To Women
Sania Mirza Through To Women's Doubles Semifinals Of Hobart International
Sania Mirza Makes Winning Return To Tennis, Shares Adorable Picture With Son
Sania Mirza Makes Winning Return To Tennis, Shares Adorable Picture With Son
Sania Mirza Named In Indian Fed Cup Team
Sania Mirza Named In Indian Fed Cup Team
Sania Mirza Shares Favourite Moments From Sister Anam Mirza
Sania Mirza Shares Favourite Moments From Sister Anam Mirza's Wedding
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.