Roger Federer Pulls Out Of Paris Masters, Apologises To French Fans

Updated: 28 October 2019 16:51 IST

Roger Federer said he was withdrawing from this week's Paris Masters in order to "pace" himself for the next year.

Roger Federer has pulled out of the Paris Masters. © AFP

Roger Federer, world number three, announced on Monday that he was withdrawing from this week's Paris Masters in order to "pace" himself for the next year. "I am extremely disappointed to have to pull out of the Paris Masters," he said in a statement. "I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour. "I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros." Tournament director Guy Forget said he was "disappointed" with Federer's late decision to withdraw. Roger Federer will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw.

The 38-year-old Federer warned on Sunday after winning his 10th Basel title that he may skip the trip to Paris.

He is now just six short of the record 109 ATP titles won by American Jimmy Connors

"My fitness is fine, I'm happy with how I feel," he said.

"I just don't know if I should play next week. I'll figure it out with the team."

Federer returned to the Paris Masters last year for the first time since 2015 and reached the semi-finals where he lost a three-set semi-final thriller to Novak Djokovic, who is the top seed ahead of Rafael Nadal in the French capital this year.

On Sunday, Federer cut an emotional figure as he was presented with the trophy at the Basel tournament where he once worked as a ball boy.

In the crowd of 9,000 were his wife and four children.

Federer said his success at Basel, where he is on a 24-win streak and has won 75 matches against just nine losses, had been "an incredible journey".

"It leaves a mark for me," he added after making an appearance at his annual pizza party with all tournament ball boys and girls immediately after the trophy ceremony.

"To be able to play in a stadium with people celebrating your tennis it's a wonderful feeling. I've had an incredible journey, it's hit me hard winning in Basel. This is not something that I take as normal.

"(Winning a title) is something unique and special, even if I've done it a lot."

Highlights
  • Roger Federer withdraws from Paris Masters
  • Roger Federer said he wanted to "pace" himself for the next year
  • Roger Federer will be replaced by a lucky loser in the main draw
