Roger Federer Birthday: Twitter Erupts To Wish The Greatest Of All Time

Updated: 08 August 2018 15:40 IST

Roger Federer was born on August 8, 1981 in Basel, Switzerland.

Tennis fraternity went berserk on Wednesday to wish Roger Federer on his 37th birthday. © Twitter

The tennis fraternity went berserk on Wednesday to wish Roger Federer on his 37th birthday. The Swiss legend, who was born on August 8, 1981 in Basel, Switzerland, has a record 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. He also holds a record 30 Grand Slam final appearances -- which is the most by any tennis player. One of the fans, who shares his birthday with Federer, expressed his delight and said, "Happy Birthday to us. Happy Birthday to us. Happy Burthday to.... Me, Roger Federer, Chris Eubank, Princess Beatrice, Dustin Hoffman, Louis Van Gael and Shawn Mendes. Happy Birthday to us!"

The official Davis Cup account also wished the tennis legend on his birthday and said, "37 years young! Happy birthday @rogerfederer!"

Meanwhile the Laver Cup page said, "I don't think age is an issue, per se. It's just a number." #TeamEurope's @RogerFederer celebrates his 37th birthday today."

Among other key records in Grand Slams -- Federer has made 43 semi-final appearances and figured in the quarter-finals for 53 times.

Federer had also clinched the Olympic doubles gold in in 2008 and silver in singles in 2012.

Topics : Roger Federer Tennis
