Roger Federer Birthday: Twitter Erupts To Wish The Greatest Of All Time

The tennis fraternity went berserk on Wednesday to wish Roger Federer on his 37th birthday. The Swiss legend, who was born on August 8, 1981 in Basel, Switzerland, has a record 20 Grand Slam titles to his name. He also holds a record 30 Grand Slam final appearances -- which is the most by any tennis player. One of the fans, who shares his birthday with Federer, expressed his delight and said, "Happy Birthday to us. Happy Birthday to us. Happy Burthday to.... Me, Roger Federer, Chris Eubank, Princess Beatrice, Dustin Hoffman, Louis Van Gael and Shawn Mendes. Happy Birthday to us!"