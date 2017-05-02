 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Petra Kvitova Returns to Tennis Court Four Months After Knife Attack

Updated: 02 May 2017 22:19 IST

The twice Wimbledon champion's left hand was badly injured in a knife attack at her home in December last year.

Petra Kvitova Returns to Tennis Court Four Months After Knife Attack
Petra Kvitova won the bronze medal at the Rio Games. © AFP

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova returned to the tennis court on Tuesday, more than four months after her left hand was badly injured in a knife attack. The 27-year-old Czech posted a picture of herself hitting a ball on a practice court in Monaco on her Facebook account. "Hello guys, I hope this picture makes you as happy as it makes me!" wrote the Wimbledon champion from 2011 and 2014 and bronze medallist from the Rio Olympics. "I am in Monaco and guess what? I'm back on the tennis court, hitting with some proper balls."

Kvitova suffered career-threatening injuries to her playing hand as she fought off a knife-wielding intruder at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov in December.

Doctors said the Czech star, ranked 15 in the world, would not be able to return to competition before the second half of the year.

Kvitova's name was included last week on the entry list for the French Open, which runs from May 28 to June 11, but said that did not necessarily mean she would play in Paris.

Topics : Petra Kvitova Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Petra Kvitova was attacked in her home last December
  • She suffered career-threatening injuries to her left hand
  • She has won Wimbledon twice
Related Articles
Petra Kvitova's Recovery Going Well, Reward Offered For Attacker
Petra Kvitova's Recovery Going Well, Reward Offered For Attacker
Upbeat Petra Kvitova Confident of Full Recovery
Upbeat Petra Kvitova Confident of Full Recovery
Petra Kvitova Out Indefinitely After Burglar Attack
Petra Kvitova Out Indefinitely After Burglar Attack
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.