Two-time Wimbledon Champion Petra Kvitova Attacked by Knife-Wielding Burglar

Petra Kvitova was hoping to start next year at Sydney on January 8. © AFP

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was injured after an attack by a knife-wielding burglar at her home in the eastern Czech town of Prostejov, her spokesman said on Tuesday.

"Petra Kvitova was attacked in her flat this morning, it was a random crime, nobody was going to attack or rob her as Petra Kvitova," spokesman Karel Tejkal told AFP.

"She was injured with a knife during the attempted burglary. Her life is not in danger, she is being treated by doctors," Tejkal added.

The Dnes daily said she had cuts on her left hand.

Tejkal said the burglar was still at large.

The 26-year-old Czech tennis star, the Wimbledon champion in 2011 and 2014, is also recovering from a fatigue fracture on her foot which has ruled her out of the Hopman Cup starting on January 1.

The world number 11 was hoping to start next year at Sydney on January 8 to warm up for the Australian Open from January 16.