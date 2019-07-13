Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer meet for the 48th time and fourth at Wimbledon on Sunday in the 2019 final. Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer believes the "stars have aligned" as he attempts to become the oldest Grand Slam winner of modern times in Sunday's final against Novak Djokovic. The 37-year-old Swiss can clinch a record-extending 21st major if he manages to break free of the world number one's stranglehold. Four-time Wimbledon winner and defending champion Djokovic enjoys a 25-22 edge in career meetings, stretching back 13 years. The Serb has won 14 of their last 20 meetings and eight of the last 10. Federer has lost all four of their most recent meetings at the Slams and it's now seven years since he triumphed over the 32-year-old at the majors.

When is the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be played on July 14, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final be played?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be played at the Centre Court of the All England Club.

What time does the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final begin?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final is sceduled to start at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final?

The Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final?

The live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer Wimbledon 2019 final will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)