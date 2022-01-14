Story ProgressBack to home
Novak Djokovic Visa Move Protects Australian "Sacrifices": Prime Minister Scott Morrison
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday his government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa to protect Australia's hard-won gains against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Novak Djokovic's visa was cancelled again.© AFP
Highlights
- Aus PM said Novak's visa quashing was to protect Australian sacrifices
- Novak Djokovic's visa was cancelled again
- Australian Open 2022 starts January 17
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday his government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa to protect Australia's hard-won gains against the Covid-19 pandemic. "Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected," Morrison said in a statement.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on SA vs IND 2021-22, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.