Novak Djokovic Ousts Juan Martin Del Potro To Seal Rome Masters Semi-Final Berth

Updated: 20 May 2017 21:45 IST

Novak Djokovic will now face Dominic Thiem after the Austrian starlet sent seven-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain crashing out in the quarters.

Novak Djokovic celebrates after beating Juan Martin del Potro. © AFP

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, the second seed, cruised into the semi-finals of the Rome Masters on Saturday after a rain-interrupted 6-1, 6-4 win over Argentina's Juan del Potro. Djokovic, the second seed and the only former Masters winner remaining in the draw, will now face Dominic Thiem later on Saturday after the Austrian starlet sent seven-time champion Rafael Nadal of Spain crashing out in the quarters.

Heavy downpours and storms in the Italian capital which began on Friday night mean organisers are playing catch-up in a bid to bring the event to a close by Sunday.

Djokovic had taken a one-set lead over unseeded Argentinian Del Potro, who held a 2-1 lead in the second set before heavy rain halted play.

The first men's semi-final is between 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev and big-serving American John Isner.

