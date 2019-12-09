 
Novak Djokovic Fools Fans With "We Are The Champions" Piano Performance. Watch Video

Updated: 09 December 2019 17:58 IST

Novak Djokovic is not one to shy away from a new challenge, though this one was a little bit of a twist.

Novak Djokovic Fools Fans With "We Are The Champions" Piano Performance. Watch Video
Novak Djokovic enjoyed his little stint on the piano. © Twitter

Novak Djokovic, with 16 Grand Slams to his name, is a man of many talents. He recently sent fans wild with his pocket trick during a practice session during the Davis Cup in November. Now, in a video tweeted on Monday, Djokovic can be seen on the piano, apparently dishing out a beautiful rendition of the Queen classic 'We Are The Champions'. The tennis ace even starts singing along at the chorus. But, as the camera pans, it is seen that a woman is actually the one playing the song on another piano.

The woman in the video is the Uzbek-American pianist Lola Astonova.

As the piece ends, Astonova turns to Djokovic and says, "Well done, student", to which Djokovic responds "Thank you, professor" as the two of them break into laughter.

Watch Djokovic's 'performance' here:

The video of Djokovic attempting to mimic Freddie Mercury with both mic and piano had fans in splits.

"Ahem. Why the laughing face!?! Those vocals talents of Novak are out of this world!!!!" a user tweeted in jest.

"The best at everything he does," wrote another.

"Ahahahahahahah, he does not play. Even singing, he still has work to do," another amused user tweeted.

The world no.2 Djokovic, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2019, will be looking to retain the Australian Open, which will be the first major tournament of 2020.

Highlights
  • Novak Djokovic was seeing playing the piano in a video
  • The video pans to show pianist Lola Astonova actually playing the song
  • They were playing and singing the Queen classic "We Are The Champions"
