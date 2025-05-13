Novak Djokovic announced on Tuesday that he will be parting ways with his former rival and current coach, Andy Murray, after a stint of six months. Djokovic, 37, had brought Murray to his coaching staff ahead of the Australian Open 2025. Taking to Instagram, Djokovic said, "Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun and support over last six months on and off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together." The partnership started in a promising way, with the icon defeating Carlos Alcaraz to make it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the first Slam of the year. However, an injury forced him to retire from the tournament during the semifinal against Alexander Zverev. Djokovic though, was full of praise he received from his long-time rival.

Murray has won three Grand Slam titles, three Olympic medals, including two golds, before he called time on his career after the 2024 Paris Olympics. He has a 11-25 win-loss record against Djokovic.

Since his recovery from injury, Djokovic has struggled with his form, losing to Jakub Mensik in the Miami Open final, Alejandro Tabilo in the second round of Monte Carlo, and Matteo Arnaldi in Madrid.

He is yet to win a title this year and is on his hunt for his 100th tour-level title. His only major win last year was the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, where he defeated Alcaraz in the final. He will be playing in the Geneva Open next week, where he is the wild card. He reached the semifinal of this competition last year.