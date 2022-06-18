Story ProgressBack to home
Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon With 'Achilles' Injury
Osaka was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
File image of Naomi Osaka.© AFP
Former world number one Naomi Osaka pulled out of Wimbledon on Saturday with an Achilles injury. "My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time," the four-time Grand Slam winner posted on Twitter. Osaka was already considering not playing over the ATP and WTA tours decision to strip Wimbledon of ranking points after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
