India's N Sriram Balaji and his Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner notched a commanding second-round win in the men's doubles of the French Open in Paris on Friday. Balaji and Demoliner took one hour and 27 minutes to brush aside the challenge of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner of Germany 7-5, 6-2. But, it was the end of road in men's doubles for India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Michael Venus of New Zealand, who suffered a straight-set defeat to the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

Bhambri and Venus lost 3-6, 4-6 in their second round match that lasted one hour and twenty minutes.

The Indo-New Zealand pair had earlier beaten the combination of Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Mariano Kestelboim in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 in the first round.

Bhambri will still be in the tournament as he had won the opening round contest in mixed doubles with his partner Alexandra Panova.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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