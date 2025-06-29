Teenage Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca has warned Wimbledon opponent Jacob Fearnley that home advantage will count for nothing because of his army of fanatical supporters. British world number 51 Fearnley will face 18-year-old Fonseca on Court One in the first round on Monday. But while Fearnley might expect strong support from fans at the All England Club, rising star Fonseca is confident the passionate backing from his Brazilian followers will drown out the home crowd.

"It's difficult to be as loud as the Brazilians," he told reporters at Wimbledon on Sunday.

"Hopefully there are going to be some Brazilians looking up and cheering for me."

Fonseca has enjoyed a breakthrough year including his first ATP title in Buenos Aires and a shock win over then world number nine Andrey Rublev in his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open.

The world number 54, whose smooth style of play has drawn comparisons with his idol Roger Federer, has been supported by raucous flag-waving fans in Miami and at the French Open already this year.

But featuring at Wimbledon for the first time is the culmination of a boyhood dream for Fonseca, who imagined one day playing on the lush lawns of south-west London while he was growing up in Rio.

"Even on Court One, it's just going to be a dream playing my first match here in Wimbledon," said Fonseca, who beat Fearnley in the Indians Wells first round in March.

"For me this tournament is a dream, everything you can see is perfect. Even the flowers, every detail is just perfect. When you come here, you just see how amazing it is.

"It's just a dream come true. It's for sure my favourite grand slam because of the culture and the history of Wimbledon.

"Every kid that plays tennis and wants to be a professional wants to come here."

