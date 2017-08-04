 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Injured Stan Wawrinka To Miss US Open Title Defence

Updated: 04 August 2017 20:49 IST

Swiss Stan Wawinka will undergo a knee surgery and will not be defending his US Open crown.

Injured Stan Wawrinka To Miss US Open Title Defence
Stan Wawrinka had defeated Novak Djokovic in last year's US Open final. © AFP

Reigning US Open champion Stan Wawrinka will miss his title defence to have knee surgery, the world number four announced on Friday. The three-time Grand Slam champion had already pulled out of the upcoming ATP tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati, and joins last year's US Open runner-up Novak Djokovic on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

"This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years," the Swiss said in a statement on Facebook. "This is obviously extremely disappointing, but I'm already looking ahead and planning my recovery. I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play many more years. I will see you all in 2018!"

The 32-year-old Wawrinka, like Djokovic, will be hoping the time off can help him come back revitalised after a difficult month that included a first-round exit at Wimbledon.

On Thursday, Wawrinka admitted that the knee injury had hampered him during that shock defeat to unseeded Russian Daniil Medvedev in London.

The four-set victory over Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows last year gave Wawrinka his third Major crown, taking him level with current world number one Andy Murray.

This season he has had fluctuating fortunes, but did reach his second French Open final where he was thrashed by Rafael Nadal.

Wawrinka will be hoping to emulate the Spaniard and his legendary fellow Swiss Roger Federer, after both returned from lengthy absences to claim Grand Slam titles this season.

Federer, 35, also did not play last year after Wimbledon, but has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year and will be looking for a 20th major title in New York when the US Open gets underway on August 28.

Topics : Stanislas Wawrinka Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Stan Wawrinka had beaten Novak Djokovic in last year's US Open final
  • Wawrinka will undergo a knee surgery
  • He had pulled out of upcoming tournaments in Canada and Cincinnati
Related Articles
Chennai Open Renamed Maharashtra Open, To Be Held In Pune From 2018
Chennai Open Renamed Maharashtra Open, To Be Held In Pune From 2018
Wimbledon 2017: Stan Wawrinka Knocked Out by First-Time Winner
Wimbledon 2017: Stan Wawrinka Knocked Out by First-Time Winner
Rafael Nadal Wins Record-Breaking 10th French Open
Rafael Nadal Wins Record-Breaking 10th French Open
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.