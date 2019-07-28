 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Indian Team To Travel To Pakistan To Participate In Davis Cup

Updated: 28 July 2019 11:47 IST

India last played Pakistan in the Davis Cup in 2006 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Indian Team To Travel To Pakistan To Participate In Davis Cup
Rohan Boppana and Pakistan's Aisam-ul-haq Qureshi have played together as a double pair. © AFP

Indian team will travel to Pakistan for the first time in 55 years to participate in the Davis Cup, All India Tennis Association (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee confirmed on Sunday. "Yes, we will go. It is not a bilateral series, it's a World Cup of tennis so we have to go. There was no communication with the government as it's a world event, we have to abide by the IOC charter. The team of six players, support staff and coach will be going to Pakistan," AITA Secretary told ANI. 

"I will also go along with the team. We will be putting in the visa application for everyone. Pakistan hockey team travelled to India for the World Cup and now we are also going," he added.

The Davis Cup draw was rolled out in February this year, but after the Pulwama attack on February 14, the future of Indian tennis team touring Pakistan looked really bleak.

Indian cricket team had last toured Pakistan in 2007, and after that, no team across any sport in the country has toured Pakistan.

India last played Pakistan in the Davis Cup in 2006 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, in which the hosts managed to register a 3-2 win to take India's head-to-head tally against Pakistan to 6-0.

AITA is yet to announce the final squad for the outing between the two neighbouring countries. 

 
 

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rohan Bopanna Tennis
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • AITA is yet to announce the final squad
  • India managed to register a 3-2 win against Pakistan in 2006
  • Indian cricket team had last toured Pakistan in 2007
Related Articles
After 1964, Pakistan All Set To Host India In Davis Cup
After 1964, Pakistan All Set To Host India In Davis Cup
Davis Cup: India Draw Pakistan For Away Tie In September, May Play At Neutral Venue
Davis Cup: India Draw Pakistan For Away Tie In September, May Play At Neutral Venue
Italy Outclass India 3-1 To Book Davis Cup Finals Berth
Italy Outclass India 3-1 To Book Davis Cup Finals Berth
Davis Cup: Matteo Berrettini Defeats Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Italy Take 2-0 Lead
Davis Cup: Matteo Berrettini Defeats Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Italy Take 2-0 Lead
India Bank On Prajnesh Gunneswaran, CSC Grass Courts To Upset Italy In Davis Cup
India Bank On Prajnesh Gunneswaran, CSC Grass Courts To Upset Italy In Davis Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.