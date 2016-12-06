 
Indian Aces Beat UAE Royals in IPTL

Updated: 06 December 2016 22:57 IST

The victory for Indian Aces over UAE Royals was their third in this season of the International Premier Tennis League.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in action during the IPTL on Tuesday. © PhotoConceirge

Singapore:

Indian Aces beat UAE Royals 26-19 in an International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) match to jump to the top spot in the standings with 10 points in Singapore on Tuesday.

This was the third win for Indian Aces in four matches.

Indian Aces began on a winning note with Kirsten Flipkens beating former World No.1 Serbian Ana Ivanovic in the women's singles.

The mixed doubles tie was a battle between two former partners as Aces' Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna defeated Martina Hingis and Pablo Cuevas of the Royals.

Mark Philippoussis won the tie against Thomas Johansson in the legends tie. Tomas Berdych lifted the Royals' spirits up with a win over Feliciano Lopez in the men's singles tie.

In the second match of the day, Singapore Slammers beat made their debut in front of their home crowd with a 29-16 win over Japan Warriors.



Highlights
  • The IPTL is currently being played in Singapore
  • This is the 3rd edition of the tournament
  • The Indian Aces won the inaugural edition
