India Tennis Ace Sania Mirza To Retire After This Season
File photo of Sania Mirza© AFP
India tennis ace Sania Mirza said she is planning to retire after this season. Sania made the announcement after she and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok suffered an opening-round loss in the women's doubles event of the ongoing Australian Open on Wednesday.
