The passing of the baton from legends to youth in the world of tennis has begun. The era of legendary players is giving way to a new wave of budding youngsters. Tennis stands on the verge of an exciting transformation, with the next generation of stars showing signs of taking centre stage and forging their paths to glory. For India, the year started on a sweet note, with veteran Rohan Bopanna reaching the summit where he stood apart from the rest of his competitors. In January, Bopanna became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam title after tasting success with his partner Matthew Ebden at the Rod Laver Arena by lifting their maiden Australian Open men's doubles title as a team.

The Indian-Australian duo managed to oust the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with a straight-set win to etch their names in history in golden letters.

His success became a sight to behold, especially after he climbed to a career-best world No. 1 in the latest ATP Double Rankings following his special win.

The partnership saw its ups and downs and drew its final breath in November. Bopanna and Ebden announced the end of their successful two-year partnership.

The duo, who began playing together in January 2023, claimed significant titles, including the Australian Open Grand Slam title and ATP Masters 1000 trophies at Indian Wells (2023) and Miami Open (2024).

As fans bid adieu to the renowned pair, the world was not ready to embrace what was next to follow. Spain's prized tennis star Rafael Nadal decided to have his last dance and bring the curtain down on his 23-year-old career as a professional tennis player.

With the final shot hit and the last racket laid to rest, the tennis world pauses to bid farewell to a legend, Rafael Nadal, who rewrote tennis history with his tenacious spirit, relentless dedication, and unmatched greatness, has played his final match.

Advertisement

One of the greatest to grace the sport, the "Spain's Raging Bull" left an everlasting impression on his admirers and his rivals.

The King of Clay had his swansong in November during the Davis Cup and bowed out with 22 Grand Slam titles, including a record 14 French Open singles titles.

He also won the Australian Open twice in 2009 and 2022, Wimbledon in 2008 and 2010. He was also successful in the US Open, winning the title four times in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. In Roland-Garros, the Spaniard defended his crown 10 times and recorded a staggering 97 per cent win percentage.

His fierce competitiveness, sportsmanship, and humility have made him a beloved figure, transcending the sport itself.

Advertisement

Even after his retirement as a champion, role model, and ambassador, Nadal's legacy will continue to inspire and influence the world of tennis for years to come.

Before Nadal's retirement, the two-time Olympic gold medal winner Andy Murray also called his time. In his decorated career, Murray lifted 46 singles titles.

Murray won his first Olympic gold medal in 2012 after defeating Roger Federer in the final. Four years later, he bagged his second at Rio by beating Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro. The Briton tennis star's three Grand Slam titles include two at Wimbledon (in 2013 and 2016), and one at the US Open (in 2012).In a year where memorable careers met their end, some icons lived their dreams.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic turned his ultimate dream into reality by winning his first Olympic gold, completing a prestigious 'Golden Slam', by overcoming Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In a clash between the experienced tennis icon and the young Alcaraz, who brims with talent, Djokovic realised his ultimate dream by getting his hands on the first Olympic gold medal of his illustrious career.

While Alcaraz savoured defeat, he found some solace in defending his Wimbledon title before landing in Paris. Alcaraz won his second consecutive Wimbledon title after beating Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) at the centre court in London in July. The Spaniard became only the sixth man to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

Along with Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner was another budding talent who made a case for being the next big thing in tennis. He kicked off the year perfectly after winning the Australian Open against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set encounter. The Italian player defeated the final match by 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, and 6-3.

He topped his success in Australia by defeating Taylor Fritz of the United States in the final with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-4, and 7-5 to lift his first US Open title.

Towards the end of the year, Sinner made history in the ATP Finals by becoming the first Italian champion in the tournament's 55-year history following his comprehensive victory over Taylor Fritz.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)