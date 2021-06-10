Story ProgressBack to home
French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Beats Tamara Zidansek To Reach Maiden Grand Slam Final
French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Tamara Zidansek in the women's singles semi-final to reach her maiden Grand Slam final.
French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached her maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros 2021.© AFP
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat world number 85 Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-5, 6-3 to reach a first Grand Slam final at a record 52nd attempt at the French Open on Thursday. The 29-year-old Russian will face Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari or the unseeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic for the title on Saturday, 14 years after her Grand Slam debut.
Pavlyuchenkova, a quarter-finalist in Paris a decade ago, became the first woman to play more than 50 majors before making her first final, breaking the previous mark of 44 set by 2015 US Open runner-up Roberta Vinci.
More to follow...
