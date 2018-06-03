French Open: Madison Keys Beats Mihaela Buzarnescu To Enter Quarter-Finals

American 13th seed Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. Keys, the US Open runner-up last year, will face either Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva, the 98th-ranked Kazakh, for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old American has now reached at least the last-eight of all four majors.