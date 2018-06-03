French Open: Madison Keys Beats Mihaela Buzarnescu To Enter Quarter-Finals

Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time. © AFP
American 13th seed Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. Keys, the US Open runner-up last year, will face either Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva, the 98th-ranked Kazakh, for a place in the semi-finals.
The 23-year-old American has now reached at least the last-eight of all four majors.
Comments
Topics : Madison Keys Mihaela Buzarnescu Tennis
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS